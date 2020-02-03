Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 60,000 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in eBay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 62,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.39. 14,796,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

