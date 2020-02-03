Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 2.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.04. 454,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,348. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.52, a PEG ratio of 33.82 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.