Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:IHG traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $60.96. 10,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,143. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

