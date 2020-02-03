Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,567 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

FDS stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.50 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.