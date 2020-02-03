Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.58. 46,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $837,437. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.