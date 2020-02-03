Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after buying an additional 662,350 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 32.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 669,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $40.11. 110,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,758. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $2,059,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,781.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,152,202 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

