Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,303,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 955,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,751. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

