Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ciena comprises about 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ciena worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,670,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,063,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

CIEN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 115,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,212 shares of company stock worth $5,768,591 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.