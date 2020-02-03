Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSE GPI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.66. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

