HYCON (HYC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.68 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.16 or 0.03007145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00196719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 3,000,403,834 coins and its circulating supply is 2,118,728,031 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

