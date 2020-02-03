Ian M. Cook Sells 17,750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00.

NYSE CL traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,670,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,496. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 716,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.