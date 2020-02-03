Iberiabank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock valued at $197,239,290. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.92. 259,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

