Iberiabank Corp Has $12.21 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 23,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $81.23. 280,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,655. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.