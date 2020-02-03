Iberiabank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Tower by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.07. 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $168.88 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.