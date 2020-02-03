Iberiabank Corp Purchases 11,311 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Iberiabank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $122.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,314. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

