Iberiabank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,276. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.64 and a 52-week high of $223.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

