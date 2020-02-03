Iberiabank Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iberiabank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $28,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $185.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

