Iberiabank Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $99.49 and a 12-month high of $118.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

