Iberiabank Corp Sells 12,210 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 170,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

