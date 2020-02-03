iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,379. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

