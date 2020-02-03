Ignis Achieves Market Cap of $23.11 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax and Vebitcoin. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $23.11 million and $2.46 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.31 or 0.03013927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00195881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, STEX, Coinbit, Indodax and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.