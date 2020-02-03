IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

INFO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.30. 10,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

