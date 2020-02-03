Ikarian Capital LLC Buys New Position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 438,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $622,011. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGTA traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.04. 6,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.27. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). Equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

