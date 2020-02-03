Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $572,000 in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Molecular Templates as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,788. Molecular Templates Inc has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $552.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTEM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

