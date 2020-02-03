Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,405. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

