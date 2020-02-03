Ikarian Capital LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. 41,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,081. Precision BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.