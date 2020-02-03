Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $41.37. 169,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,822. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

