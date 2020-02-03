Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.07 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.67. 2,108,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

