Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $260,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.