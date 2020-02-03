Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $331,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.06. 1,426,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.39. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $173.35 and a one year high of $270.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.