Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $861,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 696,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,910. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

