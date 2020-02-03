Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after buying an additional 273,293 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 821,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,876,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETFC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

