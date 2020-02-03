Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,575 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Metlife were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $50.05. 267,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

