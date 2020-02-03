Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,528 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.