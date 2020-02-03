Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 458,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $98.66 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

