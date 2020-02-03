INO COIN Price Reaches $1.77 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $318.30 million and approximately $113,318.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00019025 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.03008443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00197115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00127714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

