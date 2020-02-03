Insight Folios Inc Purchases New Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $124.64. 1,592,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,235. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

