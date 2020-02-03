Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 2,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,008. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.87 million, a P/E ratio of 223.92 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 138,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

