INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $815,683.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.05993784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

