Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $681,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 12,129,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $273.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

