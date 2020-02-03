Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

