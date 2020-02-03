Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 4,014 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.