Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INAP. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ INAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 101,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,154. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Internap has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.62.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. Analysts predict that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Internap by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

