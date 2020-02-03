Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0572 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.58. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,320. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $76.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82.
About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
