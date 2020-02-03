Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0572 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.58. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,320. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $76.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.