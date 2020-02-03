Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the second quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 1,676.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

