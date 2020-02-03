Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Position Raised by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,598 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 1.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 299,519 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $59.14.

