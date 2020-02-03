Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, approximately 629 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

