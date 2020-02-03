Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

PNQI stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.73. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,543. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $123.75 and a 12-month high of $152.86.

