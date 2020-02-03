Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, 254 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

