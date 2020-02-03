Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Extreme Networks (EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/17/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,233. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 63,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

